Bournemouth ends 4-game EPL losing run by beating Brighton

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth ended by a four-game losing run in the Premier League by beating Brighton 3-1 on Tuesday. Strikes from Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson, either side of an own-goal from Pascal Gross, secured a much-needed win to lift Bournemouth to 18th place, level on points with West Ham and safety. The […]
