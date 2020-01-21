Global  

'Falling iguana' alert issued in Florida due to cold temperatures: 'Don't assume that they're dead'

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued an unofficial warning for falling iguanas tonight due to an unusual cold snap in the Sunshine State.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Cold-stunned iguanas expected to fall from Florida trees

Cold-stunned iguanas expected to fall from Florida trees 01:58

 The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the forecasters warned residents Tuesday about falling iguanas.

