After tweaks, Trump trial format will be similar to Clinton
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — After some last-minute tweaks on Tuesday, the proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial now largely mirror the ones used for the trial of former President Bill Clinton. Though there are some minor differences, the basic structure of Trump’s trial will be similar to Clinton’s in 1999. After approving the rules, […]
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday before opening arguments began in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, the lawyers for Trump 'seemed' to be 'loose with the truth' like the president.
US House of Representatives managers began their third and final day of opening presentation wrapping up their case against President Donald Trump on article one, abuse of power, and then focusing on..
(RFE/RL) — The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives trial “managers” on January 15 delivered to the Senate the two articles of impeachment against... Eurasia Review Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters •Al Jazeera •FOXNews.com
