After tweaks, Trump trial format will be similar to Clinton

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — After some last-minute tweaks on Tuesday, the proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial now largely mirror the ones used for the trial of former President Bill Clinton. Though there are some minor differences, the basic structure of Trump’s trial will be similar to Clinton’s in 1999. After approving the rules, […]
News video: Trump's lawyers 'loose with the truth' like him: Schumer

Trump's lawyers 'loose with the truth' like him: Schumer 01:17

 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday before opening arguments began in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, the lawyers for Trump 'seemed' to be 'loose with the truth' like the president.

