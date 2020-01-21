Global  

Canada's Larry Walker elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Former Colorado Rockies and Montreal Expos star slugger Larry Walker is officially a Baseball Hall of Famer. In his final year on the ballot, the Maple Ridge, B.C., native earned 76.6 per cent of the vote to surpass the 75 per cent required for enshrinement.
News video: Larry Walker, Former Rockies Outfielder, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame

Larry Walker, Former Rockies Outfielder, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame 00:26

 Make room in Cooperstown for the Rockies. Former outfield sensation Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. 

