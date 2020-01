GOP congressman who backed Nixon impeachment dead at 87 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Thomas Railsback, an Illinois Republican congressman who helped draw up articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon in 1974, has died at age 87. Railback died Monday in Mesa, Arizona, where he lived in a nursing home in recent years, former Republican congressman and U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said Tuesday. “He […] 👓 View full article

