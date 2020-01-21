Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to baseball Hall of Fame
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball’s highest honor on Tuesday. The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, falling just shy of the […]
The quirky Larry Walker made jokes and wore a Spongebob Squarepants shirt in his first TV interview after being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS Sports •CBC.ca •Denver Post