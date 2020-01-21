Global  

Baseball Hall of Fame: Derek Jeter gets all but one vote, Larry Walker narrowly wins a spot in Cooperstown

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
The New York Yankees legend received every single vote in his first year on the ballot, while Larry Walker capped off his rise in his final year.
News video: Larry Walker, Former Rockies Outfielder, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame

Larry Walker, Former Rockies Outfielder, Elected To National Baseball Hall of Fame 00:26

 Make room in Cooperstown for the Rockies. Former outfield sensation Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. 

Hall of a day for Jeter, Walker…Clips top Mavs…Brawl mars Kansas-KState game…Duke, ‘Nova win

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame will be adding Derek Jeter and Larry Walker during its induction ceremony this summer. Jeter fell just one vote shy...
Seattle Times

Baseball Hall of Fame: Derek Jeter says one vote that kept him from being unanimous pick won't bother him

Jeter appeared on 396 of 397 ballots
CBS Sports


