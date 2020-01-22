Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open 2020 LIVE updates day three

The Age Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Can Ash Barty continue Australia's momentum as the world No.1 is the second match on Rod Laver Arena today while defending champion Naomi Osaka opens the day on Margaret Court Arena in the second round.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Smog disrupts Australian Open qualifiers again

*Melbourne:* Bushfire smoke disrupted the Australian Open build-up Wednesday for a second straight day to deepen concerns about the fate of the year's first...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesThe AgeSydney Morning Herald

Australian Open 2020: Former champs Williams, Federer, Djokovic, Osaka score opening wins

Australian Open 2020: Former champs Williams, Federer, Djokovic, Osaka score opening winsThe packed Rod Laver Arena had a mouth-watering opening schedule, and as one of three roofed stadia at Melbourne Park, home of the Australian Open, this...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Indian ExpressThe AgeSydney Morning Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.