Standard Issue RT @MicksterNoonan: "The study warns of a lack of self-awareness among this wealthy elite, who would back 'meritocratic beliefs' and not se… 9 seconds ago GEEKchocolate RT @fair_jobs: This article resonates with us as museum professionals in the U.K., where London dominates the jobs market - BBC News - Sup… 32 seconds ago L_Fawcett RT @JoanneMD84: Very true. My friends who still live there are overgrown teenagers living in househares of 5 in their mid 30s but they have… 49 seconds ago Mickey Noonan "The study warns of a lack of self-awareness among this wealthy elite, who would back 'meritocratic beliefs' and no… https://t.co/TfCfFwtH0A 1 minute ago The House Of WTF? "Super-rich elites making London off-limits" and yet the city is as Far Left as you can get and the HQ of Remainers… https://t.co/5PYjM4wJ12 1 minute ago Paul Gibson BBC News - Super-rich elites making London 'off-limits' https://t.co/1dfNcHrLKU 2 minutes ago Zoe Lewis Super-rich elites making London 'off-limits' https://t.co/suP4H5KqFI https://t.co/tF5TGUAKy9 2 minutes ago JmRoyle #GTTO #EngineOfHope #WASPI RT @Mrs_FlangeE: If only there had been someone to vote for last year who might have been able to change this! BBC News - Super-rich elites… 3 minutes ago