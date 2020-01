Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — Free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves reached an $18 million, one-year deal Tuesday that puts him on the team he helped beat in the playoffs last October. Ozuna hit .429 with two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in their five-game win over the Braves in the NL […] 👓 View full article