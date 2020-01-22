Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Air bag woes force Honda, Toyota to recall 6M vehicles

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Two different air bag glitches have forced Toyota and Honda to recall over 6 million vehicles worldwide, and both problems present different dangers to motorists.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Toyota to Invest $394 Million in Electric Air Taxi Company [Video]Toyota to Invest $394 Million in Electric Air Taxi Company

Toyota is investing $394 million in the electric air taxi company Joby Aviation. The automaker is set to share its expertise in the development of air transportation.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga [Video]Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga

Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. Story: https://wfts.tv/2uyDyHh

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Honda, Toyota recalling vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it will recall 2.7 million older U.S. vehicles in North America for potentially defective air bag inflators. The defect involves a...
Japan Today

Honda recalls 2.4M old vehicles to replace air bag inflators

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling 2.4 million older vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The recall covers certain...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.