Harry Hamlin says playing gay character in 1982's 'Making Love' 'completely ended' his career

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Harry Hamlin said his star was on the rise until he "completely ended" his career at the time by playing a gay character in 1982's "Making Love.
Actor Harry Hamlin says playing a gay man in 1982’s Making Love ‘completely ended’ his career

Actor Harry Hamlin has revealed that playing a gay man in the 1982 drama Making Love “completely ended” his film career. Making Love tells the story of a...
PinkNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

