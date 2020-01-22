Global  

All but one vote Yankees great Derek Jeter into Baseball Hall of Fame

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Derek Jeter was a slam-dunk electee in his first year on the ballot, with the only drama surrounding whether he would the second ever unanimous pick. He fell one vote short.
Recent related news from verified sources

Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame, misses unanimous pick by one vote

Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball's highest honor on Tuesday.
Denver Post

Hall of a day for Jeter, Walker…Clips top Mavs…Brawl mars Kansas-KState game…Duke, ‘Nova win

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame will be adding Derek Jeter and Larry Walker during its induction ceremony this summer. Jeter fell just one vote shy...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

ltroccoli2

Luis Troccoli RT @NBCNews: Fmr. New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, one vote short of unanimous. https://t.c… 8 minutes ago

AneeLewis

anee lewis New York Yankees great Derek Jeter elected to Hall of Fame, one vote short of unanimously https://t.co/6Y04Ak6jBZ via @nbcnews 59 minutes ago

Pretok4

Pretok RT @NBCNews: JUST IN: Yankees great Derek Jeter elected to Hall of Fame, one vote short of unanimous. https://t.co/C2TmjliFPV 1 hour ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame but falls one vote short of being a unanimous pick #Jeter @NUDodgers… https://t.co/9cW1A7DplE 1 hour ago

marionolea

Marion Olea Who is the ONE person I have to fight for not giving the Great Derek Jeter their vote?! • New York Yankees great De… https://t.co/s9csOervYw 2 hours ago

BigCatsJunkCars

Cody Keeling New York Yankees great Derek Jeter elected to Hall of Fame, one vote short of unanimous https://t.co/eMVotu4S0F 3 hours ago

mo_swordz

Mo maybe I will be disowned by other yankees fans but: Mariano Rivera is the best closer ever. He is the best post sea… https://t.co/HF8Ce3f64I 3 hours ago

Makeupmichelle

Michelle Larner RT @njdotcom: Yankees great Derek Jeter misses unanimous Hall of Fame nod by 1 vote and people are in shock https://t.co/r889JKH7Od https:/… 3 hours ago

