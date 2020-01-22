Global  

Green group launches court bid to block Great Australian Bight drilling

The Age Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Wilderness Society has launched a high-stakes legal bid, backed by local government and traditional owners, to overturn federal environmental approval for deep-sea oil drilling in the Great Australian Bight.
