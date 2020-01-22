Global  

NRL investigates video of Josh Reynolds verbally abusing woman

The Age Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The NRL integrity unit is investigating a video that has emerged of Josh Reynolds verbally abusing a woman.
Rugby league: Police alerted to NRL star verbally abusing woman in disturbing video

Rugby league: Police alerted to NRL star verbally abusing woman in disturbing videoFootage has emerged of NRL star Josh Reynolds in a fiery argument with a woman.The Wests Tigers utility can be seen in the vision with his shirt off telling a...
New Zealand Herald

