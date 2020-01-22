Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Outbreak from new virus rises to 440 in China, with 9 dead

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday that the number of cases of a new virus has risen to 440 and the death toll has risen to 9. Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin told reporters on Wednesday that the figures were current as of midnight Tuesday and all the deaths had been […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans

China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans 01:11

 China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six. More than 300 people have fallen ill. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "resolute efforts to curb the spread" of the virus. The central Chinese city...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cornavirus public health emergency expected to be declared in China [Video]Cornavirus public health emergency expected to be declared in China

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in response to the coronavirus outbreak which appears to have originated in eastern China...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

'Adapting and mutating': Latest on Wuhan virus [Video]'Adapting and mutating': Latest on Wuhan virus

As the death toll and countries affected by the new China coronavirus continues to grow, so too are fears and speculation about a global pandemic. Here's a breakdown of what we know, and what to look..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Science Says: What to know about the viral outbreak in China

Health officials around the world are keeping a close watch on an outbreak of a new virus in China. In response, governments are stepping up surveillance of...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSeattle Times

Factbox: How a virus impacts the economy and markets

The outbreak of a new virus in China has sent shivers through world financial markets, with investors drawing comparisons to the 2003 SARS (Severe Acute...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RepublicaNepal

myRepública The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed cases, Chinese… https://t.co/AEQPDT1bPe 3 minutes ago

just_news101

preposterous RT @NewsHour: The number of cases of a new virus has risen to 440 in China and the death toll has risen to 9, according to Chinese health a… 12 minutes ago

MRichWJLA

Michelle Richardson RT @FOXBaltimore: The number of cases of a new virus has risen to 440 in China and the death toll has risen to 9, Chinese health authoritie… 22 minutes ago

ssayesha1

🐣❄️ RT @CP24: UPDATED: Outbreak from new virus rises to 440 in China, with 9 dead https://t.co/yLy0n5Iz5m https://t.co/HdypwVgQga 33 minutes ago

k70794336

サトウk RT @k70794336: Outbreak from new virus rises to 440 in China, with 9 dead - The Mainichi https://t.co/1MoZ9An1Ed 39 minutes ago

k70794336

サトウk Outbreak from new virus rises to 440 in China, with 9 dead - The Mainichi https://t.co/1MoZ9An1Ed 39 minutes ago

Virgilio_Reyes

Virgilio Reyes Enjoy washing your hands several times. Outbreak From New Virus Rises to 440 in China, With 9 Dead https://t.co/dFUzNTcD8O 46 minutes ago

CeeTalks

CeeTalks 🏳️‍🌈 Outbreak from new virus rises to 440 in #China https://t.co/qt2AHU1K0k 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.