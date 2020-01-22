Outbreak from new virus rises to 440 in China, with 9 dead
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday that the number of cases of a new virus has risen to 440 and the death toll has risen to 9. Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin told reporters on Wednesday that the figures were current as of midnight Tuesday and all the deaths had been […]
China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six. More than 300 people have fallen ill. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "resolute efforts to curb the spread" of the virus. The central Chinese city...
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in response to the coronavirus outbreak which appears to have originated in eastern China...
As the death toll and countries affected by the new China coronavirus continues to grow, so too are fears and speculation about a global pandemic. Here's a breakdown of what we know, and what to look..
