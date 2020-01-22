Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Police respond to Florida home of NFL player Antonio Brown

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown’s trainer was arrested Tuesday following accusations that he and Brown attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home, authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Police respond to Antonio Brown's home in Broward County

Police respond to Antonio Brown's home in Broward County 00:23

 There was a large police presence at the South Florida home of former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown on Tuesday afternoon.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Antonio Brown's Trainer Glenn Holt Appears Before Judge In Battery Case [Video]Antonio Brown's Trainer Glenn Holt Appears Before Judge In Battery Case

CBS4's Ted Scouten reports Holt was given a $20,000 bond.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:20Published

Bond Set For NFL's Antonio Brown's Trainer, Charged With Burglary With Battery [Video]Bond Set For NFL's Antonio Brown's Trainer, Charged With Burglary With Battery

Bond has been set for NFL free agent Antonio Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, who along with Brown, is accused of battering a man at the player's home on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Antonio Brown involved in alleged battery incident at his home, police say

The Hollywood (Florida) Police Department on Wednesday confirmed Antonio Brown is a suspect in an alleged battery that took place at his home.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •AceShowbizTMZ.comESPN

Marcellus Wiley: Antonio Brown is 'absolutely' still drawing interest from NFL teams, despite recent behavior

Marcellus Wiley: Antonio Brown is 'absolutely' still drawing interest from NFL teams, despite recent behaviorMarcellus Wiley joins Jason Whitlock, LaVar Arrington and TJ Houshmandzadeh to discuss reports of Antonio Brown being wanted in connection to an assault of a...
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comESPN

Tweets about this

Pittsburgh_NC

Pittsburg NewsChan Pittsburgh News Reports: Police respond to Antonio Brown's Florida home, investigating possible battery… https://t.co/jw61gouN3P 2 hours ago

VinLospinuso91

Vinny Lospinuso RT @AP_NFL: Police respond to Florida home of NFL receiver Antonio Brown. https://t.co/P8P8NiCZDm 2 hours ago

AP_NFL

AP NFL Police respond to Florida home of NFL receiver Antonio Brown. https://t.co/P8P8NiCZDm 2 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Police respond to South #Florida home of former NFL #star #Antonio #Brown - Jan 22 @ 2:52 AM ET https://t.co/wLoHnMxGbv 8 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Police respond to #Florida home of NFL player #Antonio #Brown - Jan 22 @ 12:35 AM ET https://t.co/hgFfYzFT53 10 hours ago

SportsNewsBk

Sports NewsBk Sport: Police respond to Florida home of NFL player Antonio Brown-- https://t.co/deNOS55mCo #sport https://t.co/zda7xjhTNO 11 hours ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman Police respond to Florida home of #NFL player Antonio Brown https://t.co/FCSuDpmvCA 12 hours ago

nayla0522

Nayyoul RT @JeniferJuniper1: Police respond to NFL star Antonio Brown's South Florida home - https://t.co/PrYb3mSxwl 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.