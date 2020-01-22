Police respond to Florida home of NFL player Antonio Brown
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown’s trainer was arrested Tuesday following accusations that he and Brown attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home, authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a […]
Marcellus Wiley joins Jason Whitlock, LaVar Arrington and TJ Houshmandzadeh to discuss reports of Antonio Brown being wanted in connection to an assault of a... FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com •ESPN
Tweets about this
Pittsburg NewsChan Pittsburgh News Reports: Police respond to Antonio Brown's Florida home, investigating possible battery… https://t.co/jw61gouN3P 2 hours ago
Vinny Lospinuso RT @AP_NFL: Police respond to Florida home of NFL receiver Antonio Brown. https://t.co/P8P8NiCZDm 2 hours ago
AP NFL Police respond to Florida home of NFL receiver Antonio Brown. https://t.co/P8P8NiCZDm 2 hours ago