Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas State-Kansas game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool, moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-60 victory. Silvio De Sousa was stripped by […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans, had a brilliant response to some trash talk. In the last 11 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon talked some smack.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 1 week ago Take a look at Arrowhead's retro paint job Everything old is new again. The Chiefs recreated the paint scheme from franchise's first game in Kansas City at Municipal Stadium for the season opener. It was a hit with fans and was recreated again.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:17Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources WATCH: Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas-Kansas State game, KU’s Silvio De Sousa grabs stool Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least...

Denver Post 9 hours ago



Wild brawl erupts at end of Kansas-Kansas State rivalry game A massive brawl broke out at the end of the rivalry game at Allen Fieldhouse between Kansas and Kansas State.

USATODAY.com 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this