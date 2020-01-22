Global  

Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas State-Kansas game

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool, moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-60 victory. Silvio De Sousa was stripped by […]
