China virus death toll rises to nine as pandemic fears mount

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed cases, Chinese health officials said as authorities stepped up efforts to control the outbreak by discouraging public gatherings in Hubei province.
 As the death toll and countries affected by the new China coronavirus continues to grow, so too are fears and speculation about a global pandemic. Here's a breakdown of what we know, and what to look out for next. Michelle Hennessy reports.

