Tsitsipas into third round after opponent pulls out

The Age Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Emerging Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the Australian Open third round after veteran German Philipp Kohlschreiber pulled out of their second round clash with injury.
Recent related news from verified sources

Tsitsipas through to third round after Kohlschreiber withdraws

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after his German opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew, organizers said on...
Reuters

Barty tames the Melbourne wind to reach third round

World number one Ash Barty overcame high winds and a potentially tricky opponent to ease into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 victory over...
Reuters

