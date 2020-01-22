Global  

Macau confirms first new coronavirus case: Xinhua

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain in the central mainland China city of Wuhan, China's state news agency Xinhua said.
 The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States. The patient recently returned from China; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

