Barty blitzes Hercog, books ticket to third round

The Age Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Ash Barty has blitzed Slovenian Polona Hercog in straight sets, booking a ticket to the third round of the Australian Open.
Barty bounces out Hercog to reach third round in Melbourne

World number one Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 win over Polona Hercog on a blustery Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.
Reuters

Barty tames the Melbourne wind to reach third round

World number one Ash Barty overcame high winds and a potentially tricky opponent to ease into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 victory over...
Reuters


