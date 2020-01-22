Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Earth's oldest asteroid impact 'may have ended ice age'

BBC News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The 2.2 billion-year-old asteroid impact may explain the end of an ice age, scientists say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: Scientists Find Asteroid Impact, Not Volcanoes, Took Out the Dinosaurs

Scientists Find Asteroid Impact, Not Volcanoes, Took Out the Dinosaurs 01:08

 Volcanic activity from India's Deccan Traps, thought to be linked to the dinosaurs' demise, may have actually helped new life flourish on Earth.

Recent related videos from verified sources

7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth [Video]7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth

Scientists found 7-billion-year-old stardust in a meteorite that predates the sun! The grains are so small, hundreds of them would fit into the period at the end of this sentence.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

How the moon lost its magnetic field one billion years ago [Video]How the moon lost its magnetic field one billion years ago

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS — Billions of years ago, the ancient moon had a powerful dynamo at its core that produced a strong global magnetic field. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Earth’s Oldest Asteroid Impact Found in Australia

The cataclysm, which occurred roughly 2.2 billion years ago, might have catapulted the planet out of an ice age.
NYTimes.com

Did Australia Asteroid End Snowball Earth?

The end of Snowball Earth, a time hypothesized as when the entire planet was essentially a giant ball of ice, might have been brought about by the oldest known...
Newsmax Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.