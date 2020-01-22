Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

German retail giant Kaufland abandons Australia adding to retail woes

The Age Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
German hypermarket Kaufland says it will make an "orderly withdrawal" from the Australian market to focus further on its European investments.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Big global retailer abandons Australia, retail disruption averted

Retailers like Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) and Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) have avoided disruption as Kaufland abandons plans for Australia. The post Big...
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.