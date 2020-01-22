Senate rejects Democrats on documents, witness in Trump impeachment trial
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate blocked Democratic attempts on Tuesday to obtain evidence and call a witness in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, an early sign the proceeding could advance on lines favorable to Trump.
The Senate approved the parameters for the impeachment trial in the early morning hours Wednesday after Democrats were roundly rejected in their efforts to subpoena witnesses and documents before opening arguments are finished. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.