Senate rejects Democrats on documents, witness in Trump impeachment trial

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate blocked Democratic attempts on Tuesday to obtain evidence and call a witness in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, an early sign the proceeding could advance on lines favorable to Trump.
News video: Senate To Hear Opening Arguments In Trump Impeachment Trial

 The Senate approved the parameters for the impeachment trial in the early morning hours Wednesday after Democrats were roundly rejected in their efforts to subpoena witnesses and documents before opening arguments are finished. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

U.S. Senate rejects Democrats on documents, witness in Trump impeachment trial

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate blocked Democratic attempts on Tuesday to obtain evidence and call a witness in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial,...
Reuters India

Senate blocks Democrats' bids for documents in Trump impeachment trial

As the third presidential impeachment trial in US history began in earnest, Trump’s chief legal defender described the case as a baseless effort to overturn...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

newendeavor

Patrick O'Brien RT @RWPUSA: A trial with no witnesses. This is a kangaroo court. What a joke. Trump impeachment trial: Senate rejects Democrats' effort to… 4 minutes ago

lita_meza13

Lita Meza 🗝🗝🗝 RT @mill123and: Well the Republicans get their way a fake trial So for people like #MoscowMitch the real trial will be in November #Vot… 9 minutes ago

NamNguy01288167

Nam Nguyen U.S. Senate approves Trump impeachment trial plan, rejects... https://t.co/vryEXPnCbT 11 minutes ago

DjMcDougle01

Brian Stelter stole my Muffins! RiddleMeThis RT @drawandstrike: Schumer is desperate to tantrum the Senate into issuing subpoenas the House didn’t issue or go to court to enforce. Kup… 16 minutes ago

MAZIONYEDIKACHI

HENRY RT @NkirukaNistoran: US senate rejects democrats demands in Trump’s impeachment trial The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday ha… 24 minutes ago

wavetop

michael grey #US #Senate approves #TrumpImpeachment 'Show' trial plan, rejects #Democrats on documents, witnesses, Evidence https://t.co/8VMrqC7q1c 28 minutes ago

horticarter34

Danamyte🐓🐄🦔🐕🦆🐳🐍🦎 RT @tyrion1: "Roberts admonished both parties to remember they were addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body." Sorry guys, but th… 37 minutes ago

dfh_1

dennisaurus RT @CBSNews: Schumer on push for witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial: "We're seeking the truth. The American people want the t… 39 minutes ago

