Senate rejects Democrats on documents, witness in Trump impeachment trial

Patrick O'Brien RT @RWPUSA: A trial with no witnesses. This is a kangaroo court. What a joke. Trump impeachment trial: Senate rejects Democrats' effort to… 4 minutes ago

Lita Meza 🗝🗝🗝 RT @mill123and: Well the Republicans get their way a fake trial So for people like #MoscowMitch the real trial will be in November #Vot… 9 minutes ago

Nam Nguyen U.S. Senate approves Trump impeachment trial plan, rejects... https://t.co/vryEXPnCbT 11 minutes ago

Brian Stelter stole my Muffins! RiddleMeThis RT @drawandstrike: Schumer is desperate to tantrum the Senate into issuing subpoenas the House didn’t issue or go to court to enforce. Kup… 16 minutes ago

HENRY RT @NkirukaNistoran: US senate rejects democrats demands in Trump’s impeachment trial The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday ha… 24 minutes ago

Danamyte🐓🐄🦔🐕🦆🐳🐍🦎 RT @tyrion1: "Roberts admonished both parties to remember they were addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body." Sorry guys, but th… 37 minutes ago