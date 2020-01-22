A #MeToo moment: Harvey Weinstein trial set to open

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein spawned the #MeToo movement. Now, the former film titan is starring in the biggest trial of its era — a landmark moment in a global reckoning that has empowered women while shining a light on power dynamics in workplaces from Hollywood Boulevard to Main Street. Opening statements and the […] 👓 View full article

