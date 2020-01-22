Global  

A #MeToo moment: Harvey Weinstein trial set to open

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein spawned the #MeToo movement. Now, the former film titan is starring in the biggest trial of its era — a landmark moment in a global reckoning that has empowered women while shining a light on power dynamics in workplaces from Hollywood Boulevard to Main Street. Opening statements and the […]
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today

Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today 01:46

 Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial begins today in Lower Manhattan. Dozens of women have accused of the disgraced movie producer of sexual misconduct, but his trial will focus on just two allegations. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Harvey Weinstein trial: How do you select a jury?

Harvey Weinstein's trial is closely linked to the #MeToo movement - and finding a jury could be hard.
BBC News

Inside Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury Selection and Why Neither Side Wanted Gigi Hadid

Inside Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury Selection and Why Neither Side Wanted Gigi HadidModel Gigi Hadid was dismissed as a potential juror in the criminal trial of Harvey Weinstein on Thursday, and legal experts aren’t surprised by her...
The Wrap


