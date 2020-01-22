Global  

North Korea suspends foreign tourism over coronavirus fears: tour companies

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Several foreign tour operators said North Korea will ban foreign tourists starting Wednesday due to the spread of a new coronavirus in China, which has killed nine people and spread to several countries.
News video: China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans

China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans 01:11

 China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six. More than 300 people have fallen ill. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "resolute efforts to curb the spread" of the virus. The central Chinese city...

