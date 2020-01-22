North Korea suspends foreign tourism over coronavirus fears: tour companies
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Several foreign tour operators said North Korea will ban foreign tourists starting Wednesday due to the spread of a new coronavirus in China, which has killed nine people and spread to several countries.
