Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Edward Yau > Hong Kong commerce secretary says city on high alert to deal with coronavirus

Hong Kong commerce secretary says city on high alert to deal with coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Hong Kong government is on high alert to deal with a new flu-like coronavirus that has killed nine people in mainland China, the city's commerce secretary, Edward Yau, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency 04:26

 Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

Recent related videos from verified sources

Every single person on the streets of Hong Kong wears mask for Coronavirus [Video]Every single person on the streets of Hong Kong wears mask for Coronavirus

Not one person is seen without a mask on the streets of Hong Kong. Crazy!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

Hong Kong braces for spreading of coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong braces for spreading of coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak which has killed 170 people and infected thousands across mainland China has now spread to every part of the country.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong to suspend high-speed rail service in bid to halt spread of coronavirus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the high-speed rail service between the city and mainland China would be suspended from Jan. 30, and all cross-border...
Reuters

South Africa: Officials on 'High Alert' for Coronavirus

[VOA] South Africa's health ministry says it is on "high alert" for possible coronavirus patients at the continent's busiest airport.
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KenWharton5

Ken Wharton @RegularResister Hey Dumb Ass Commerce Secretary: US Airlines are cutting back service to Mainland China and Hong K… https://t.co/P4KvvrMntz 1 hour ago

FalastinNY

Falastin Shakhtur RT @Brand_HK: Commerce chief Edward Yau spoke to Reuters at #wef20. He assured the global community that #HongKong is on high alert to prev… 3 days ago

ConsulMexHko

Consulmex Hong Kong RT @newsgovhk: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development #EdwardYau highlights HK's edge as a trade capital at Hong Kong Night in Davos… 5 days ago

newsgovhk

Hong Kong Govt News Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development #EdwardYau highlights HK's edge as a trade capital at Hong Kong Night… https://t.co/722F911nuQ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.