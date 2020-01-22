Global  

Senate passes McConnell impeachment rules

euronews Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
News video: Senate passes impeachment rules overnight

 After hours of debate, the stage is set for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Guidelines Set For Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]Guidelines Set For Senate Impeachment Trial

The first day of the Senate impeachment trial wrapped up just hours ago, with approval of the rules that will guide the proceedings ahead. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15

U.S. Senate rejects a subpoena for Mulvaney [Video]U.S. Senate rejects a subpoena for Mulvaney

Republican-controlled U.S. Senate rejected Democratic efforts on Tuesday (January 21) to issue a subpoena seeking the testimony of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in President Donald..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01


Schumer unveils amendment listing documents he wants for Senate impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., released the text of his amendment to the Senate's impeachment rules that would subpoena a wide variety of...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBS NewsMediaite

Trump impeachment: US Senate approves trial rules

In a party-line vote, Senate approves resolution outlining the rules that will govern Trump's impeachment proceedings.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •SifyBBC NewsReuters IndiaFOXNews.comCBS NewsSeattle Times

KSD371

KSD RT @MichalTarny: Senate passes McConnell impeachment rules after nearly 13 hours of debate #MoscowMitchCoverUpTrial #ImpeachmentSham@se… 20 seconds ago

webb6299

K Webb ⁦@senatemajldr⁩ is doing exactly what he said he would do - putting party above country. Time for him to go home! https://t.co/kg3OwGp29u 2 minutes ago

MichalTarny

Micheal Tarny Senate passes McConnell impeachment rules after nearly 13 hours of debate #MoscowMitchCoverUpTrial… https://t.co/pdclRWAvsK 2 minutes ago

willbarrett_1

William B. Senate passes McConnell’s impeachment trial rules after more than 12 hours of debate https://t.co/aJtJpJTM4g 15 minutes ago

inkonspicuo

TheBadHombreAccount RT @NBCNews: Senate passes resolution laying out a blueprint for President Trump's impeachment trial after nearly 13 hours of debate betwee… 16 minutes ago

Judigal

Judigal Senate passes Trump impeachment trial rules proposed by McConnell. ~ #ImpeachmentTrial #politics https://t.co/O049YQPLg1 16 minutes ago

blanken01

MizB RT @NYer4Trump: Senate passes McConnell's impeachment trial rules after more than 12 hours of debate https://t.co/xx58tKd8pG via @nypost 17 minutes ago

EricFin95784628

Eric Finch RT @SassyQ18: And #Democrogs heads explode 🤯 Senate passes McConnell impeachment rules after nearly 13 hours of debate #CoupDenied https… 19 minutes ago

