Skylar Johnson Prime Minister Scott Morrison has referred the sports grants scandal engulfing Bridget McKenzie to the head of his… https://t.co/nIQC10Dzz6 13 minutes ago

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @SBSNews: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has referred the sports grants scandal engulfing Bridget McKenzie to the head of his department… 44 minutes ago

Dr Paula Joyce Ahahahahahahahah! About as excited to see the outcome of this as I am for the impeachment. #whome #scomomademedoit… https://t.co/Zktp5vyz4K 45 minutes ago

colin seeger Seriously??? He 'refers' it to the head of the department that many think masterninded tthe whole***thing.?????… https://t.co/wZG0vfKOOm 51 minutes ago

Max Power Sports grants scandal: Prime Minister orders investigation into Bridget McKenzie conduct https://t.co/q6G4Tu1jKE vi… https://t.co/LI2fQwcf0T 2 hours ago

Margaret Mary lewis⚘ Sports grants scandal: Prime Minister orders investigation into Bridget McKenzie conduct https://t.co/G4rTvTzCdI via @SBSNews 3 hours ago

Mordd IndyMedia Another 'impartial' look at the matter hey 🤨 'Scott Morrison has referred embattled cabinet minister Bridget McKenz… https://t.co/MnP64bh5Qv 3 hours ago