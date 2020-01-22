Global  

Sports grants scandal: Prime Minister orders investigation into Bridget McKenzie conduct

SBS Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has referred the sports grants scandal engulfing Bridget McKenzie to the head of his department.
Recent related news from verified sources

Constitutional question over sports grants

Scott Morrison has defended deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie for her role in allocating $100 million in community sports grants in marginal seats.
SBS Also reported by •Brisbane TimesThe Age

Scott Morrison is standing by Bridget McKenzie amid sports grants pressure

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is backing the deputy Nationals leader despite questions surrounding her role in overseeing $100 million in community sports...
SBS Also reported by •Brisbane TimesThe Age

