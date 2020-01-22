Global  

Battersea fatal shooting: Man arrested after Flamur Beqiri died

BBC News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
A man is held in Denmark after Swedish national Flamur Beqiri died in front of his family in London.
60-year-old man arrested in fatal Lake Worth Beach gas station shooting [Video]60-year-old man arrested in fatal Lake Worth Beach gas station shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff&apos;s Office arrested a 60-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday night at a Lake Worth Beach gas station.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published

Man carries 2 nightclub shooting victims to safety [Video]Man carries 2 nightclub shooting victims to safety

As many as six victims remain hospitalized following the shooting Sunday at 9ine Ultra Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri. And the man who tended to two women who were shot that night hopes to reconnect..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:35Published


Tweets about this

AndersonLynz

Lynz Anderson RT @talkRADIO: Listen live to Eamonn Holmes ► https://t.co/sv3MZUm41c ► Man arrested after fatal shooting in Battersea on Christmas Eve ► T… 3 hours ago

loubec6

Nana RT @MeeraChadhaLD: Arrested thanks to European Arrest Warrant Yet another aspect of our relationship with Europe that needs to be consider… 4 hours ago

talkRADIO

talkRADIO Listen live to Eamonn Holmes ► https://t.co/sv3MZUm41c ► Man arrested after fatal shooting in Battersea on Christma… https://t.co/IM9GJ6yFVZ 4 hours ago

CSaltroad1

Chris🛥🏝 Albanian crime gangs via Sweden BBC News - Battersea fatal shooting: Man arrested after Flamur Beqiri died https://t.co/wFDT2O7MC4 5 hours ago

goonerfan65

Foxy52 @BBCNews Battersea fatal shooting: Man arrested after Flamur Beqiri died https://t.co/j6K5KmI0Ng - what (cont) https://t.co/dE3o0bsG7I 5 hours ago

DirkHazell

Dirk Hazell 🇬🇧🇪🇺 #StopBrexit #FBPE BBC News - Battersea fatal shooting: Man arrested after Flamur Beqiri died https://t.co/C50iXKoeXH NB arrested unde… https://t.co/GJJ3KsUKTf 5 hours ago

yahoo_leona

Leona mcdonald Battersea fatal shooting: Man arrested after Flamur Beqiri died https://t.co/ggswtO5iIN 5 hours ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORLDUK RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. Battersea fatal shooting: Man arrested after Flamur Beqiri died https://t.co/XPLfMuwwbw 6 hours ago

