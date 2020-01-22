Global  

Bushfire near Canberra Airport downgraded after threatening homes

SBS Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The alert level for a fire burning near Canberra Airport has been downgraded to a watch and act after earlier threatening lives and homes.
Canberra bushfire warning gets downgraded

The alert level for a fire burning near Canberra airport has been downgraded to a watch an act after earlier threatening lives and homes.
SBS

