Bushfire near Canberra Airport downgraded after threatening homes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The alert level for a fire burning near Canberra Airport has been downgraded to a watch and act after earlier threatening lives and homes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Canberra bushfire warning gets downgraded The alert level for a fire burning near Canberra airport has been downgraded to a watch an act after earlier threatening lives and homes.

SBS 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Kate Shuttleworth Australia fires: massive fire near Canberra airport prompts warning to residents https://t.co/mpaJbCHKqq 9 minutes ago Matthew Rimmer Canberra - A Song of Ice and Fire https://t.co/uAJ7QYHNBZ https://t.co/axB93XuBxs (Obviously, Canberra is the muse… https://t.co/lvLwH55rBK 9 minutes ago IonChannelAQPs Came within metres of the water treatment works! https://t.co/hrnVUMePOP 15 minutes ago Jamie Laidlaw RT @canberratimes: Breaking: the fire near Canberra airport is now at emergency level and people in Beard and Oaks Estate are being advised… 16 minutes ago zapoteco Australia fires: massive fire near Canberra airport prompts warning to residents https://t.co/d32zLlLhJO 22 minutes ago Elvis Mbungo Some residents of Australia's capital Canberra were evacuated briefly on Wednesday after a bushfire broke out near… https://t.co/uO0cDa9wJk 33 minutes ago 💧💧Suzie Gold Australia fires: massive fire near Canberra airport prompts warning to residents https://t.co/bexpvnXVQT 33 minutes ago Shockadelic Bushfire just hours after starting near Canberra Airport. Yet only 2 days ago, massive hailstorm *SOAKED* the area… https://t.co/RQOWYGHsD6 34 minutes ago