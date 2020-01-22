Global  

Hong Kong confirms first case of new Wuhan virus: local media

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Hong Kong confirmed its first case of a new flu-like coronavirus on Wednesday following an outbreak in the central mainland China city of Wuhan, local broadcasters RTHK, Cable TV and TVB said, citing unnamed sources.
News video: US reports its first case of a new and potentially deadly virus circulating in China

US reports its first case of a new and potentially deadly virus circulating in China 03:17

 he first reported case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. Officials say the Washington state man is now in the hospital listed in stable condition in Everett Washington. Now lawmakers here in Michigan are getting involved and want answers.

Andria Borba reports on pneumonia-like illness from Wuhan coronavirus outbreak spreading to U.S. (1-21-2020)

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States. The patient recently returned from China; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Washington state man is 1st in U.S. to catch new virus from China

The U.S. on Tuesday reported its first case of a new and potentially deadly virus circulating in China, saying a Washington state resident who returned last week...
Japan Today

US reports first case of new coronavirus from China

New York, Jan 22 (IANS) The US state of Washington located in the country's west coast has reported its first case of a possibly deadly virus being called the...
Sify


Tweets about this

ANCALERTS

ABS-CBN News Channel @raphbosano Hong Kong confirmed its first case of a new flu-like coronavirus which was first discovered in Wuhan https://t.co/KYrJ76Y473 4 seconds ago

jack_100d

100D😷 RT @tomgrundy: BREAKING: A source in the medical sector confirms with @hongkongfp that #HongKong has its first case of the SARS-like Wuhan… 11 seconds ago

fipsyfip

𝙵𝚒𝚙𝚜𝚢 RT @SCMPNews: Hong Kong confirms first case of China coronavirus, patient isolated https://t.co/7JhUoCabUF 38 seconds ago

ThisIsRaraKokoy

RaraKokoy RT @earthshakerph: BREAKING: Hong Kong confirms their first case of the recent China #coronavirus. Their health authorities are expected to… 3 minutes ago

SCMPNews

SCMP News Hong Kong confirms first case of China coronavirus, patient isolated https://t.co/7JhUoCabUF 4 minutes ago

rcadiaworld

Arcadiaworldwide Hong Kong confirms first case of new Wuhan virus: local media https://t.co/yPe07HRSi1 https://t.co/pTe6xmh1v8 6 minutes ago

cordyceps12

cordyceps12 RT @STcom: Hong Kong confirms first case of new Wuhan virus: Local media https://t.co/J44wBNcKlS 6 minutes ago

douglaschongys

Douglas Chong RT @CGTNOfficial: #UPDATE Hong Kong confirms first case of novel #coronavirus, Hong Kong TVB reports CGTN has launched a live page for the… 8 minutes ago

