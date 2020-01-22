Global  

Saudis deny hacking phone of Amazon, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Saudi Embassy in Washington said it was "absurd" to suggest that their country was behind the hacking of billionaire Jeff Bezos. Media outlets claim Bezos' phone was hacked via a message from the Saudi crown prince.
News video: Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking

Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking 01:22

 On Wednesday Saudi&apos;s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman refuted allegations that he hacked Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos&apos; phone. Libby Hogan reports.

