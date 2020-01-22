Global  

Cathay says crew can wear masks on all flights due to new coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will allow all crew members and frontline employees to wear surgical masks due to concerns over a new coronavirus, and said passengers to and from Wuhan, China, could change or cancel flights for free through Feb. 15.
 Cathay cabin crew have asked to wear face masks on all flights as China virus spreads. Video, recorded on Wednesday (January 22), shows flight attendants on a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, wearing face masks. The flight attendants union at Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd asked...

