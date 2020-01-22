Global  

UK to tackle coronavirus with separate arrival area at Heathrow

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Britain's Heathrow Airport will introduce separate areas for passengers traveling from regions that have been affected by the new flu-like coronavirus in China, UK transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.
