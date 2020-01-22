Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Greece elects Katerina Sakellaropoulou as first woman president

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Greek lawmakers backed Katerina Sakellaropoulou as the new head of state, making her the first woman's president in the country's history. Sakellaropoulou has worked as a top-level judge but remains a political outsider.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Katerina Sakellaropoulou: High court judge becomes Greece's first female president

Katerina Sakellaropoulou: High court judge becomes Greece's first female president 02:36

 Katerina Sakellaropoulou: High court judge becomes Greece's first female president

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March [Video]Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March

Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March President Donald Trump announced he would be attending March for Life via Twitter. President Donald Trump, via Twitter The Washington,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Nury Martinez Makes History As LA's First Latina City Council President [Video]Nury Martinez Makes History As LA's First Latina City Council President

For the first time ever, a woman who was the daughter of Mexican immigrants who worked as a dishwasher and a factory worker presided over Tuesday’s Los Angeles City council meeting as president.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

With a nod from parliament, Greece gets first female president

Top judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou became Greece's first woman president on Wednesday when lawmakers elected her head of state in a rare display of unity.
Reuters

Greece to elect first woman president, Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou

Sakellaropoulou, a French-educated legal expert and human rights defender, is not connected to a political party.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

frostedtrucks

Ivory RT @bellanaija: Greece elects its First Female President – Katerina Sakellaropoulou https://t.co/Ww2isOJVgB https://t.co/yurs1uD9nL 2 minutes ago

Baileyreport

James Bailey RT @NBCNewsWorld: Greece elects Katerina Sakellaropoulou as first female president. https://t.co/QBfj2WQLfF 1 hour ago

NBCNewsWorld

NBC News World Greece elects Katerina Sakellaropoulou as first female president. https://t.co/QBfj2WQLfF 1 hour ago

hrbrief

Human Rights Brief High court judge and human rights advocate #KaterinaSakellaropoulou has been elected #Greece first female presiden… https://t.co/Ih4dpbEylk 3 hours ago

itsmelaureen

laureen b. gonzales Greece elects its first female president https://t.co/65We9Fe6tP 5 hours ago

AfricaHiv

HIV AIDS ORIGIN africa RT @muzadzi_moyo: https://t.co/K5W0asJn3Z #Greece elects Katerina Sakellaropoulou as first woman president 5 hours ago

TravelerAlder90

⛤📚🐺 YEN IS CIRI'S MOTHER | Witcher OST 1.24.20 RT @NBCNewsWorld: Greece elects Katerina Sakellaropoulou as first female president. https://t.co/02bA3BElDn 5 hours ago

Jwamer_B_M

Jwamer B. M. RT @unwomenbih: Greece has chosen: Katerina Sakellaropoulou is the first female president! She will serve a 5-year-long mandate in a countr… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.