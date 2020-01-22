Global  

Mexican butterfly activist's disappearance: 53 police detained

BBC News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Homero Gómez, who manages a monarch butterfly sanctuary in Michoacán, was last seen on 13 January.
Illegal loggers in Mexico suspected of role in activist's disappearance

A Mexican human rights organization on Monday urged authorities to investigate the disappearance of an environmental activist dedicated to protecting the famed...
Reuters

Mexico questions police over disappeared butterfly activist

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in western Mexico have called in 53 local police for questioning in the Jan. 14 disappearance of a long-time promoter and...
Seattle Times


