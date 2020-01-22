Global  

South Korea transgender soldier to sue after landmark dismissal

BBC News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Byun Hui-soo accuses South Korea's military of intolerance after it said she had broken regulations.
News video: 'I will continue to fight': South Korea's first transgender soldier vows to oppose dismissal

'I will continue to fight': South Korea's first transgender soldier vows to oppose dismissal 01:19

 South Korea's first transgender soldier said on Wednesday she would sue the military after it announced it would dismiss her for undergoing gender reassignment surgery last year. Emer McCarthy reports.

'I will continue to fight': South Korea's first transgender soldier vows to oppose dismissal

South Korea's first transgender soldier said on Wednesday she would sue the military after it announced it would dismiss her for undergoing gender reassignment...
Reuters

South Korea to decide whether trans soldier will be allowed to serve her country in landmark ruling

South Korea will decide in the coming days if a transgender soldier who transitioned last year will be allowed to continue serving. Transgender people are...
PinkNews

thebadbesha

bad-bishh-uhhh 🍒🍒 RT @Reuters: Byun Hui-su, South Korea's first transgender soldier, said she would pursue a lawsuit against the army for dismissing her for… 8 minutes ago

Ddub_Heartgold

Jacci RT @QuickTake: “Regardless of my gender identity, I can protect this nation.” South Korea’s first transgender soldier pleads to return to… 17 minutes ago

_ongshimi_

Ongshimi RT @QuickTake: “Regardless of my gender identity, I can protect this nation.” South Korea’s 1st transgender soldier pleads to return to th… 1 hour ago

