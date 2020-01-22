Global  

1 dead, 5 missing after snowmobilers fall through ice on Lac Saint-Jean

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Emergency services and police were called to a channel at the edge of the lake after a group of European tourists plunged through the ice during a snowmobile excursion.
Five French tourists missing after deadly Quebec snowmobile accident

A tour guide died and five French tourists were missing after a group of snowmobilers plunged through the ice into the water near Québec's Lac-Saint-Jean...
Reuters

