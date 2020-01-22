Global  

China confirms 473 cases of new coronavirus: state media

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
China has confirmed 473 cases of a new coronavirus, the People Daily newspaper said on Wednesday.
News video: Experts estimate more than 1,700 people are infected by China's virus outbreak

Experts estimate more than 1,700 people are infected by China's virus outbreak 01:20

 The coronavirus outbreak in China's city of Wuhan has killed three people and infected more than 200 as of Monday.

Flights attendants on a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong wear face masks [Video]Flights attendants on a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong wear face masks

Cathay cabin crew have asked to wear face masks on all flights as China virus spreads. Video, recorded on Wednesday (January 22), shows flight attendants on a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong,..

What Is A Coronavirus? [Video]What Is A Coronavirus?

A new strain of virus from the same family responsible for the common cold and severe acute respiratory syndrome has killed at least nine people and sickened hundred more around the globe.

Xi says China will resolutely curb outbreak of new coronavirus: state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday the country would curb the spread of an outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus, state television reported.
China reports 440 confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia

Beijing, Jan 22 (IANS) Chinese health authorities announced Wednesday that 440 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had been...
Andre3Verzaal

André Verzaal RT @chucktinte: China confirms 17 deaths, 544 cases from novel coronavirus. Thailand reports 4 cases... US, Japan and S. Korea one each. #… 3 minutes ago

JonWyler

Jonathan Hatter RT @Rover829: Reuters: CHINA'S HUBEI PROVINCE SAYS CONFIRMS 17 DEAD, 444 TOTAL CASES IN CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - STATE TV 3 minutes ago

PatriotAM1150

The Patriot The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China has risen to 17, Chinese officials said Wednesday. https://t.co/nA2PSBx0te 4 minutes ago

avalera_ve

Ángel Jose Valera C. RT @RamyInocencio: NEW: China now confirms 473 cases of #coronavirus, reports state media People’s Daily newspaper. That’s up from 440 case… 11 minutes ago

Micha9_9ttv

MICHA999 RT @Reuters: An outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has spread to more cities, Chinese authorities said, as the number of patients tripl… 16 minutes ago

Eva01017671

Eva RT @CBCAlerts: @CBCNews China's National Health Commission confirms 3 more deaths in Wuhan virus outbreak for a total of 9. 440 confirmed c… 22 minutes ago

KAGmonCheri

🇺🇸 RT @KFIAM640: The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China has risen to 17, Chinese officials said Wednesday. https://t.co/rOaW… 24 minutes ago

ArtimeJane

jane artime RT @PDChina: #UPDATE: China confirms 291 novel #coronavirus cases: - Hubei Province: 270 - Beijing: 5 - Guangdong Province: 14 - Shanghai:… 27 minutes ago

