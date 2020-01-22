Ryan Sheehan 👑 RT @BBCEngland: South Western Railway warned it could be placed in public hands https://t.co/3MwiOqMKgM 13 minutes ago

Lucy Florence Wilson RT @BBCSpotlight: South Western Railway warned it could be placed in public hands https://t.co/F3GeQaPpSP 25 minutes ago

Is my train delayed? RT @KevinLucioni3: BBC News - South Western Railway warned it could be placed in public hands https://t.co/ZkhAgA0E5C @swtrains_watch @sw_b… 49 minutes ago

A. H. S. RT @MartinG8177: BBC News - South Western Railway warned it could be placed in public hands https://t.co/00H1T7S9k9 1 hour ago

David Jones South Western Railway warned it could be placed in public hands https://t.co/3sb81EJNqA 2 hours ago

SouthWestRants3 RT @PatrickGWS: @samread95 @SW_Help Nearly there folks. South Western Railway warned it could be placed in public hands https://t.co/PCApPs… 2 hours ago

Paddy Spitz @samread95 @SW_Help Nearly there folks. South Western Railway warned it could be placed in public hands https://t.co/PCApPs4kGj 2 hours ago