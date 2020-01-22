Global  

South Western Railway warned it could be placed in public hands

BBC News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The government reveals South Western Railway's franchise is "not sustainable in the long term".
News video: These train cart classrooms are saving hundreds of students from illiteracy in southern India

These train cart classrooms are saving hundreds of students from illiteracy in southern India 03:17

 These train cart classrooms have saved hundreds of students from illiteracy after their government-run school failed to provide proper infrastructure and permanent buildings. A concerning drop in the number of students attending the government-run primary school Ashokapuram in Mysore of Karnataka,...

