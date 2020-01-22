Alberta RCMP investigating whether donors to UCP 'kamikaze' campaign were defrauded Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The RCMP is investigating the "kamikaze" United Conservative Party leadership campaign of Jeff Callaway for possible fraud, according to a source familiar with the investigation. 👓 View full article

