Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has become the first state in the nation to guarantee severance pay for mass layoffs, according to the bill’s sponsors and the governor’s office. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed legislation that requires companies with 100 or more full-time employees to pay them a week’s pay for each […] 👓 View full article