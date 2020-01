Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff promises different approach against Naomi Osaka

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Teenager Coco Gauff has promised a "more aggressive" approach when she takes on defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. Gauff produced a battling performance to defeat Sorana Cirstea and seal a date with Japanese star Osaka in the next round. The pair met at the same stage of the US Open last summer, when Osaka produced a complete performance to beat the 15-year-old 6-3 6-0 and then consoled her when Gauff's disappointment got the better of her. The American said: "I think I'll be less...