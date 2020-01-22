Global  

Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the forecasters warned residents Tuesday about falling iguanas. “This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop […]
News video: Cold-stunned iguanas expected to fall from Florida trees

Cold-stunned iguanas expected to fall from Florida trees 00:26

 The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the forecasters warned residents Tuesday about falling iguanas.

