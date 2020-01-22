DC sues Trump inaugural committee, alleging abuse of funds
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia is suing President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee and two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital, accusing them of abusing nonprofit funds to benefit Trump’s family. The city’s attorney general, Karl Racine, announced the lawsuit Wednesday. According to his office, the inaugural committee coordinated […]
Two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. and President Trump’s inaugural committee are being accused of overpaying for events held at the hotel and using nonprofit..