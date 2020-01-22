Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

DC sues Trump inaugural committee, alleging abuse of funds

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia is suing President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee and two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital, accusing them of abusing nonprofit funds to benefit Trump’s family. The city’s attorney general, Karl Racine, announced the lawsuit Wednesday. According to his office, the inaugural committee coordinated […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: D.C. Sues Trump Inaugural Committee Over Alleged Hotel Overpayment

D.C. Sues Trump Inaugural Committee Over Alleged Hotel Overpayment 01:07

 D.C.'s attorney general claims The Trump Organization overcharged the committee for the D.C. hotel's space.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Hotel, Inaugural Committee Sued Over Allegations of Overpaying for Events, Throwing Private Parties with Nonprofit Funds [Video]Trump Hotel, Inaugural Committee Sued Over Allegations of Overpaying for Events, Throwing Private Parties with Nonprofit Funds

Two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. and President Trump’s inaugural committee are being accused of overpaying for events held at the hotel and using nonprofit..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:33Published

DC Attorney General Reportedly Suing Trump Inaugural Committee Over Hotel Booking [Video]DC Attorney General Reportedly Suing Trump Inaugural Committee Over Hotel Booking

The Washington DC attorney general is reportedly suing President Trump’s inaugural committee over a hotel booking.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DC Attorney General Sues Inaugural Committee For Using Non-Profit Funds To Enrich Trump Family

'Exorbitant and unlawful'
Daily Caller Also reported by •MediaiteUSATODAY.comNewsyNYTimes.comCBC.caIndependentNew Zealand HeraldNPR

D.C. sues Trump organization, alleging inflated inaugural party bills

The suit alleges that the city’s laws governing nonprofit organizations were violated when the Trump International Hotel charged the Presidential Inaugural...
Politico


Tweets about this

VideSulizan

Sue Groves RT @VideSulizan: Washington, D.C. SUES TRUMP'S INAUGURAL CMTE FOR ABUSING FUNDS https://t.co/0OOnmLB6VT AG'S office alleges INAUGURAL COMT… 13 seconds ago

randibaker01

Randi RT @BillTzamaras: D.C. attorney general sues Trump inaugural committee over $1 million booking at president’s hotel https://t.co/h22KhqwU1l 17 seconds ago

viyoutoo3

@viyoutoo RT @ABC: A civil lawsuit by the D.C. attorney general’s office alleges Pres. Trump’s inaugural committee abused its nonprofit status by kno… 26 seconds ago

MMcFaddenTV

Maureen McFadden RT @CNNPolitics: DC attorney general sues President Donald Trump's inaugural committee for "abusing nonprofit" funds https://t.co/SWimS8P6v… 31 seconds ago

artsycarol

artsycarol RT @LuBonLez: A criminal in the White House: This is exactly why the emoluments clause is in the U.S. Constitution. #Trump has broken the l… 35 seconds ago

atConversation

theConversation @GovChrisSununu @thecmannh Trump gets caught using inauguration funds to enrich family and friends, just like Sunun… https://t.co/xrD5UOSE6D 39 seconds ago

Cubfan13241

PatriotDaughter RT @TheDemCoalition: BREAKING: D.C.'s attorney general is suing the Presidential Inaugural Committee, alleging abuse of funds to enrich the… 50 seconds ago

TiffaniWernick

Tiffani Wernick RT @nprpolitics: President Trump's inaugural committee spent more than a million dollars renting event space at his DC hotel in January 201… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.