Detroit orchestra names Jader Bignamini next music director

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday announced the selection of Italian conductor Jader Bignamini as its next music director. The century-old orchestra said it signed a six-year contract with Bignamini, starting with the 2020-21 season. He will lead a three-concert home stand this weekend at Orchestra Hall. Bignamini, who served as a […]
