Detroit orchestra names Jader Bignamini next music director

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday announced the selection of Italian conductor Jader Bignamini as its next music director. The century-old orchestra said it signed a six-year contract with Bignamini, starting with the 2020-21 season. He will lead a three-concert home stand this weekend at Orchestra Hall. Bignamini, who served as a […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Propaganda Swing Dr. Goebbels Jazz Orchestra movie Propaganda Swing Dr. Goebbels Jazz Orchestra movie trailer In the twisted annals of the Third Reich, few stories are so improbable as that of "Charlie and his Orchestra." Even as Nazis campaigned.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:50Published on December 31, 2019 Orchestra For Underprivileged Children Needs Financial Help To Stay Afloat A nearly decade-old program providing the gift of music to underprivileged children in Harlem may be nearing its end; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:11Published on December 17, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this