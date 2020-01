NEW YORK (AP) — “Sesame Street” in the past year has tackled everything from foster care to substance abuse. Now its latest effort is trying to help children suffering as a result of the Syrian civil war. Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit, educational organization behind “Sesame Street” — has teamed up with the International Rescue […]



Seattle Times 1 week ago



