Gaganyaan: Meet Vyommitra, ISRO's humanoid for unmanned space mission

9 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News 02:15 The Indian Space Research Organisation has short-listed 4 astronauts to go to space on the manned mission dubbed Gaganyaan that is set for a 2022 launch. But before that a half humanoid 'woman' will be the first Indian to go to space on an entirely Desi mission. The half humanoid Vyommitra will be...