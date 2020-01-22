Global  

Gaganyaan: Meet Vyommitra, ISRO's humanoid for unmanned space mission

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
The humanoid, named Vyommitra, will go into space before the manned Gaganyaan mission.
News video: Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News 02:15

 The Indian Space Research Organisation has short-listed 4 astronauts to go to space on the manned mission dubbed Gaganyaan that is set for a 2022 launch. But before that a half humanoid 'woman' will be the first Indian to go to space on an entirely Desi mission. The half humanoid Vyommitra will be...

